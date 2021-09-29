Enter to Win Our Tearoom Mystery Book Bundle Giveaway

Spooky season is here, and no one loves the season more than haunted Wisconsin Death Metallers Casket Robbery! They are hosting a month of scray activities with fans which you can check out at their site! Like a final girl in a horror movie, they are ready to stab this season in the face with a new merch giveaway/competition: their Hideous Pumpkin Carving Contest! Carve your own horrific pumpkin that best captures the Halloween spirit and submit your photo to win one of three grand prizes! You can win a gang of merch from Casket Robbery, artist Matt Graves (Rotten Yellow), and more! Another prize is super special: Private Streaming Listening Party and Q&A invite with the band and Casket Robbery Patreon members! Full rules below, and enter to win at this link! To enter submit your photo by October 24th and voting ends at midnight on Halloween!

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO