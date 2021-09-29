Enter to Win Our Tearoom Mystery Book Bundle Giveaway
If you enjoy curling up with a good book and a hot cup of tea, then we have the perfect giveaway for you! Enter for a chance to win a copy of four books from beloved tearoom mystery writers that you will want to dive into while sipping your favorite brew. Four winners will receive a bundle of books including A Scone to Die For by H.Y. Hanna, Haunted Hibiscus by Laura Childs, Tea & Treachery by Vicki Delaney, and Murder with Oolong Tea by Karen Rose Smith.www.teatimemagazine.com
Comments / 0