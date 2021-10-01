Photos: Welcome back to the Deerfield Fair
New England’s oldest “family fair” opened on Thursday at the Deerfield Fairgrounds, 34 Stage Road, Deerfield. It will be open Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with agricultural exhibits and demonstrations, horse riding, baking contests, midway rides, arts and crafts displays and concessions. There also will be truck pull, a dog demonstration, cattle pull, sheep shearing demo, and entertainment on five stages. For more information, visit deerfieldfair.com.www.concordmonitor.com
