Deerfield, NH

Photos: Welcome back to the Deerfield Fair

By TIM GOODWIN -
Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England’s oldest “family fair” opened on Thursday at the Deerfield Fairgrounds, 34 Stage Road, Deerfield. It will be open Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with agricultural exhibits and demonstrations, horse riding, baking contests, midway rides, arts and crafts displays and concessions. There also will be truck pull, a dog demonstration, cattle pull, sheep shearing demo, and entertainment on five stages. For more information, visit deerfieldfair.com.

