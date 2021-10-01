Governor Hochul Visits the Adirondacks
Governor Kathy Hochul paid her first official visit to the Adirondacks since taking office. The Governor wrapped up Climate Week by taking part in a demonstration in a newly paved municipal parking lot along Main Street in Lake Placid that’s part of a 15-and-a-half-million-dollar water infrastructure project in the village, replacing water and sewer lines, and using a new type of asphalt on sidewalks and parking lots that rainwater runs right through, capturing and filtering stormwater runoff and preventing it from flowing into near-by Mirror Lake.mountainlake.org
