Lake Placid, NY

Governor Hochul Visits the Adirondacks

By Mountain Lake Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kathy Hochul paid her first official visit to the Adirondacks since taking office. The Governor wrapped up Climate Week by taking part in a demonstration in a newly paved municipal parking lot along Main Street in Lake Placid that’s part of a 15-and-a-half-million-dollar water infrastructure project in the village, replacing water and sewer lines, and using a new type of asphalt on sidewalks and parking lots that rainwater runs right through, capturing and filtering stormwater runoff and preventing it from flowing into near-by Mirror Lake.

Robert Banker
3d ago

Don’t bother to come here anymore!! We don’t like you or your divisive overbearing nonsense policies!! Please stay away!!

