New Stick Sculpture at The Wild Center

If you’re heading to the Adirondacks this fall, you may want to check out the newest attraction at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake, a larger-than-life sculpture created by world-famous artist. Patrick Dougherty and a group of volunteers worked together this summer to create a life-size stickwork sculpture they call “Hopscotch” using thousands of saplings woven together to create the artwork. The twisted creation is located near The Wild Center’s Wild Walk, where it will remain for several years until it naturally deteriorates on its own. Inspired visitors are welcome to walk right through the stickwork sculpture allowing guests to immerse themselves in the art.