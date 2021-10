One of Yolo County’s newest biotech companies is planning a new research and development facility in West Sacramento. TurtleTree on Friday announced it had secured a 24,000-square-foot building that will house its new R&D facility on Ramco Street. The building is currently occupied, but will be vacant next year. Then engineering and construction will take at least six months, said TurtleTree media specialist Rita Huang.

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO