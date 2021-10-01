Tae Crowder ready to take the call as Giants' leader on defense

The Giants are celebrating Eli Manning’s illustrious career on Sunday by enshrining him in the Ring of Honor, and retiring his number 10. Later on this season, they are also celebrating the tenth year anniversary of the Super Bowl XLVI team. Coincidentally, this game encapsulates both of those things. The Giants came in HOT to this game and were three point favorites despite the fact that the Falcons had one more victory then they did. The Giants may have been late bloomers in their magical Super Bowl season, but they sure did show who the better team was on this day.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO