Y. Pritham Raj: 'As October is Depression Awareness Month, let's challenge ourselves to take a proactive approach.'Amid COVID, another epidemic is on the horizon. Mental health issues resulting from and exacerbated by COVID have created a second crisis. Between 2019 and 2020, the prevalence of depression increased fourfold. There are predictions that by 2035, depression will be the number-one cause of morbidity in the world. As October is Depression Awareness Month, let's challenge ourselves to take a proactive approach. One way is to look for the signs and symptoms of depression in yourself and others. There are many signs/symptoms of...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO