Backers try again to legalize recreational pot

After the Florida Supreme Court struck down an earlier version, a political committee has filed a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana use. The proposal, by the committee Sensible Florida, would allow people 21 or older to grow and use marijuana, with a cap of 18 plants per household, according to a copy of the measure posted on the state Division of Elections website. It also would prevent state lawmakers from trying to limit the percentage of euphoria-inducing THC in marijuana -- an issue that has repeatedly been debated by the Legislature.