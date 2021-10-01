CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backers try again to legalize recreational pot

By The News Service of Florida
palmcoastobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Florida Supreme Court struck down an earlier version, a political committee has filed a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana use. The proposal, by the committee Sensible Florida, would allow people 21 or older to grow and use marijuana, with a cap of 18 plants per household, according to a copy of the measure posted on the state Division of Elections website. It also would prevent state lawmakers from trying to limit the percentage of euphoria-inducing THC in marijuana -- an issue that has repeatedly been debated by the Legislature.

