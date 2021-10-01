CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden heads to Hill, as Dems scale back $3.5T plan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden arrives on Capitol Hill as Democrats strain to rescue a version of his $3.5 trillion govt. overhaul and salvage a public works bill. Biden is to huddle with House Democrats after a long night of negotiations with no deal. (Oct. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.

floridapolitics.com

Republican poll finds Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio leading Democratic opponents

The poll comes from right-leaning Americas PAC. New polling released by a Republican PAC shows U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis in decent shape for reelection. A VCreek/AMG poll shows Rubio up 42% to 38% against Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in a hypothetical head-to-head. Demings, an Orlando Congresswoman, remains the most prominent Democrat challenging the second-term Republican Senator.
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

President Joe Biden is shifting strategy to sell his ambitious social spending plans by traveling outside Washington and courting Democrats who have complained they felt left out of the process.With his agenda in jeopardy on Capitol Hill, Biden on Tuesday will visit the Michigan district of a moderate Democratic lawmaker who has urged him to promote his proposals more aggressively to the public. Back in Washington, negotiations continue on a pair of bills to boost spending on safety net, health and environmental programs and infrastructure projects.While there is cautious optimism about recent progress, no deal had been struck to...
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
Washington Post

Three bad takes about Biden and his agenda

Pundits tend to double down on their assumptions even when confronted with contradictory information. That might explain why so much of the coverage on the battle over President Biden’s agenda is unhelpful or downright wrong. Here are three bad takes that should be retired:. “Biden never ran on this.” This...
