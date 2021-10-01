CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Is there really a Fuddruckers coming to Wichita?

By Eddy
wichitabyeb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly 15 years ago, it was reported that the national burger chain Fuddruckers was coming to Wichita with plans of six locations. As well all know, that fell through. Now, some social media sites claiming to be a Wichita Fuddruckers have popped up. At first, the original address listed for the location was 111 S. Rock Road, which is where B.D.’s Mongolian Grill is. After speaking with owners, that B.D.’s is still open with no plans of closing.

www.wichitabyeb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Wichita’s third Church’s Chicken is finished but still not open. What gives?

Fried chicken fans who live near Pawnee and Broadway are getting hungrier and more impatient by the day. Mike Jizzini’s new Church’s Chicken, his third in Wichita in three years, has been completely finished with a “coming soon” sign posted out front for at least a month, one neighbor says, but opening day has still not arrived.
WICHITA, KS
bizjournals

Another Wendy's location is getting a refresh in Wichita

Several of the Wendy's locations in Wichita have been getting major upgrades the past few months, and it appears the one near Rock and Douglas in east Wichita will be next. A building permit pulled recently by Hentzen Construction Services Inc. shows that the restaurant at 160 S. Rock will soon be renovated, local records show. The permit totals $537,500 for the project.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuddruckers#Social Media Sites#Web Design#Burger#Food Drink#B D#Mongolian#Whataburger#Cheesecake Factory
wichitabyeb.com

The Best Things to Do in Wichita (October 5-10 Edition)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week? We got you covered with The Best Things To Do In Wichita. They’re a husband and wife real estate team with more than 15 years experience working in the Wichita community. To see how they can help you, give them a ring at 316-259-1187 or visit their web or Facebook page.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
fox4kc.com

Missouri zoo releases 800 endangered hellbenders to Ozark rivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hellbenders are the largest aquatic salamanders in North America and Missouri’s official endangered species. Now, the St. Louis Zoo says 800 more of them have been released this summer to their native homes in Ozark rivers. The zoo says that they are meeting their goals to...
MISSOURI STATE
E! News

Gabby Petito's Close Friend Sheds New Light on Her Relationship With Fiancé Brian Laundrie

Watch: Gabby Petito Case: Everything We Know So Far. One of Gabby Petito's friends is speaking out about the late 22-year-old YouTuber's life. During an episode of 48 Hours that aired Saturday, Sept. 25, Rose Davis shared her alleged memories of Gabby's relationship with fiancé Brian Laundrie, who authorities are currently trying to locate. Gabby, who was laid to rest on Sunday, Sept. 26, was found dead earlier this month in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming after going missing following a cross-country road trip with Brian.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Says

Customers line up at Aldi to stock up on the store's private label products that cost far less than brand names sold at other stores. The discount grocery store has become one of the most popular supermarkets in the U.S. in recent years. The 2021 Dunnhumby Consumer Pulse Survey found that behind Walmart, customers think Aldi and Kroger are the supermarkets with the best value. But that doesn't mean every single product sold at Aldi is worth buying. In fact, the company just recalled one of its popular items after deeming it "unsafe for consumption." Read on to find out what you need to get rid of.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

8 New Food Recalls You Should Know About Right Now

This weekend, a recall has been issued on a beloved snack from a popular consumer brand. Additionally, per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there are actually a number of products on recall that may affect the health of you, your family, and your pets. We've got the details you need.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
MyStateline.com

Florida BBQ restaurant closes after being left with only 4 workers

ORLANDO, Fl. (WTVO) – A BBQ restaurant in Florida has closed after being left with only 4 employees, citing the ongoing labor shortage in the country. Bubbalou’s Bodacious Bar-B-Que was forced to shut down it’s Winter Park location in early September, according to Business Insider. Owner Boo McKinnon said that “Despite paying more than any restaurant I am aware of, no one wants to work,” in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
ORLANDO, FL
fox4kc.com

Strange foxes found roaming around southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A couple of foxes have been found running around several neighborhoods in Springfield, but their appearance has given residents concerns. “Foxes are becoming more and more a part of Springfield’s urban wildlife scene,” said Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. He says a...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy