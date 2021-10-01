Is there really a Fuddruckers coming to Wichita?
Roughly 15 years ago, it was reported that the national burger chain Fuddruckers was coming to Wichita with plans of six locations. As well all know, that fell through. Now, some social media sites claiming to be a Wichita Fuddruckers have popped up. At first, the original address listed for the location was 111 S. Rock Road, which is where B.D.’s Mongolian Grill is. After speaking with owners, that B.D.’s is still open with no plans of closing.www.wichitabyeb.com
