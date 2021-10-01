Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-01 11:27:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Interior; North Central; San Juan and Vicinity A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Florida, Morovis, Naranjito, Vega Alta, Bayamon, Toa Baja, Vega Baja, Barceloneta, Dorado, Ciales, Corozal, Manati and Toa Alta Municipalities through 515 PM AST At 446 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over these muncipalities, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
