CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 11:27:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Interior; North Central; San Juan and Vicinity A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Florida, Morovis, Naranjito, Vega Alta, Bayamon, Toa Baja, Vega Baja, Barceloneta, Dorado, Ciales, Corozal, Manati and Toa Alta Municipalities through 515 PM AST At 446 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over these muncipalities, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. * WHERE...Central Interior north of Tanana. * WHEN...Noon today to midnight Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. Heaviest snowfall north of the Tanana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 06:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, northwestern Yuma, northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 730 AM MST/730 AM PDT/ At 641 AM MST/641 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Yuma Proving Ground, or 15 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde, Ripley, Yuma Proving Ground, Blythe Airport, East Blythe and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 15. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 146 and 156. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 82 and 102. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 12:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Inland Valleys; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact western and northwestern San Diego County through 800 PM At 708 PM, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from Miramar to Fallbrook, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, Encinitas, Poway, Del Mar, Mission Beach, Fallbrook, Camp Pendleton, Tierrasanta, University City, Linda Vista, La Jolla, Valley Center, Escondido, San Marcos and Solana Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Kofa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 08:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 08:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central La Paz and northeastern Yuma Counties through 845 AM MST At 807 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kofa Wildlife Refuge, or 44 miles northeast of Martinez Lake, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Vicksburg, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction and Palm Canyon. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 27 and 55. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 51. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 30 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern La Paz, northeastern Yuma and San Bernardino Counties through 930 AM MST At 843 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Big River to 6 miles southeast of Bouse to 17 miles east of Kofa Wildlife Refuge. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parker, Salome, Vicksburg Junction, Buckskin Mountain Park, Wenden, Vicksburg, Bouse and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 43 and 62. US Highway 60 between mile markers 41 and 65. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central La Paz and northwestern Yuma Counties through 115 PM MST At 1246 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Quartzsite, or 40 miles south of Parker, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quartzsite. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 9 and 31. US Highway 60 near mile marker 31. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 80 and 121. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 09:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central La Paz A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern La Paz County through 945 AM MST At 910 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of Alamo Lake State Park, or 14 miles south of Alamo Lake, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamo Lake State Park. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 65 and 70. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 17:25:00 Expires: 2021-10-07 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Puerto Rico, and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Special Weather Statement#Central Interior#Ciales#Corozal#Manati
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central La Paz and northwestern Yuma Counties through 115 PM MST At 1246 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Quartzsite, or 40 miles south of Parker, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quartzsite. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 9 and 31. US Highway 60 near mile marker 31. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 80 and 121. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central La Paz and northwestern Yuma Counties through 115 PM MST At 1246 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Quartzsite, or 40 miles south of Parker, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quartzsite. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 9 and 31. US Highway 60 near mile marker 31. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 80 and 121. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, Kofa, Tonopah Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for south central, southwestern and west central Arizona. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz; Kofa; Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Paz, northeastern Yuma and Maricopa Counties through 115 PM MST At 1245 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Sundad, or 23 miles west of Tonopah, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central La Paz, northeastern Yuma and Maricopa Counties. This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 59 and 84. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix, Glendale by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for south central and southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 1215 PM MST At 1143 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Phoenix International Raceway, or 8 miles southwest of Laveen, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Waddell, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park, North Mountain Park, South Phoenix, Arizona State Fairgrounds, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Glendale, Estrella Mountain Park, Glendale Sports Complex and Luke AFB. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 128 and 146. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 196 and 209. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 5 and 7. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 17:25:00 Expires: 2021-10-07 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Puerto Rico, and Culebra. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 15:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. * WHERE...North and west of Minto. * WHEN...Noon today to midnight Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. Heaviest snowfall north and west of Minto. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Utah, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: South Central Utah; Southern Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Garfield and western Kane Counties through 445 PM MDT At 403 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Kanab to 11 miles east of Pipe Spring. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kanab, Hatch, Bryce Canyon National Park, Orderville, Glendale, Alton, Coral Pink Sand Dunes and Long Valley Junction. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 26 and 78, between mile markers 87 and 90, and between mile markers 95 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah; Zion National Park Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Garfield...Washington...western Kane and southern Iron Counties through 430 PM MDT At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Santa Clara to 11 miles southeast of Zion National Park. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Blowing dust may reduce visibility below 1 mile at times. SOURCE...Train spotters reported. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cedar City, Zion National Park, St George, Washington, Hurricane, Santa Clara, La Verkin, New Harmony, Dameron Valley, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Quail Creek State Park, Sand Hollow State Park, Gunlock State Park, Apple Valley, Panguitch Lake, Ivins, Hildale, Enterprise, Toquerville and Leeds. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 60. US Route 89 between mile markers 79 and 85. Utah Route 18 between mile markers 0 and 50. Utah Route 56 between mile markers 26 and 61. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 15:35:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow occuring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. The heaviest snow is expected north of Ruby and Huslia and near Kaltag. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected. Rain will mix with snow in other areas. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until midnight Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. Heaviest snowfall in the Nulato Hills, northeast of Ruby, and north of Huslia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 11:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST for south central and west central Arizona. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 400 PM MST At 332 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gladden, or 27 miles southeast of Alamo Lake, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gladden. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 67 and 83. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Neshoba by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 18:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Neshoba A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Neshoba County through 645 PM CDT At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Stallo, or 8 miles north of Philadelphia, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Neshoba County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 15:29:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-08 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight Thursday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy