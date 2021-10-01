Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 06:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Paz, northwestern Yuma, northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties through 730 AM MST/730 AM PDT/ At 641 AM MST/641 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Yuma Proving Ground, or 15 miles north of Martinez Lake, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Blythe, Quartzsite, Cibola, Palo Verde, Ripley, Yuma Proving Ground, Blythe Airport, East Blythe and Ehrenberg. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 15. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 146 and 156. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 82 and 102. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO