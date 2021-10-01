Flood Advisory issued for Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kenedy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Kenedy County in deep south Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Armstrong, Kenedy County Wind Farms, Norias, U S 77 Border Patrol Station, Rudolph and Armstrong Ranch Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.