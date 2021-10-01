CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaves County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chaves by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chaves A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHAVES COUNTY At 247 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Hope, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Chaves County. This includes Highway 285 near Mile Marker 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

