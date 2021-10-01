CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Approaching the Bears in Katmai National Park Could Land You in Prison

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany years ago, I was visiting friends in Vancouver. One of the friends I was staying with decided to show me the parklands just outside of the city, and it was on this leg of the trip that I saw a sign that I’ll never forget. Below three graphics — a man in a car offering a sandwich to a bear, the bear menacing the man and a park ranger with a smoking gun standing over the bear’s body — was a slogan: A FED BEAR IS A DEAD BEAR. What did I learn from this? Approaching bears in the park is not something you should do under any circumstances.

