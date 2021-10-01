CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Jacob, IL

St. Jacob home comes with airplane hanger for $550,000

By Dominic Genetti
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful home at 9832 Beacon St. boasts five bedrooms and three baths. The main floor has a large eat-in kitchen with beautiful Cambria counters, living room with gas fireplace with built-ins, dining room, master bedroom with huge closet and bathroom and huge laundry room with tons of cabinets and counter space. An attic area features a fifth bedroom.

