Azriel Clary, the 23-year-old R. Kelly survivor who previously defended the convicted sexual abuser, returns to CBS Mornings with co-host Gayle King to discuss his guilty verdict. “I really had to come to terms and realize that it wasn’t love,” she recalled. “Love doesn’t hurt.” Clary, who was first abused by Kelly at 17, left seven months after the defensive interviews. This August, she testified against him during his federal racketeering and sex-trafficking trial, where he was convicted of nine charges. “It was very disturbing to have to relive those moments,” she said about taking the stand. “A piece of me was happy, yeah, because I felt like this person no longer has control over me.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO