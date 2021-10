Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones has revealed that he lost his father’s ashes while scoring a touchdown during the Packers’ Monday night win over the Detroit Lions.Jones scored four touchdowns, including three as a receiver, in a statement return to form for Green Bay offensively after Aaron Rodgers and his unit struggled against the New Orleans Saints in week one.The 26-year-old revealed that on the second of the these, a one-yard roll-out toss from Rodgers, he lost a pendant containing the ashes of his father, Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away in April after contracting Covid-19.“He’d be happy,”...

