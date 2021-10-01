Why Jupiter's Legacy Was Canceled — Here's What We Know

Not since the start of the pandemic when everyone was collectively obsessed with "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness" have people across the globe all had the same water cooler discussions about something other than, well, the world being on fire. Netflix is once again responsible, this time with their distribution of the sensational South Korean survival series, "Squid Game." Audiences are straight up obsessed with "Squid Game." The show was the most-watched series on Netflix in 90 countries, and the show offers subtitles in 37 languages and dubbed versions in 34 languages, allowing even more localized accessibility for viewers around the globe. However, some Korean fans of the show have noted the localization and subtitle changes for the English-language release may be telling an entirely different story than show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's intended meaning.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO