10/1 Preview – First “road trip” of the season + possible game group and notes

The LA Kings wrapped up their first victory of the 2021 preseason, with a 4-3 triumph over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday evening. After falling behind by a goal early, the Kings stormed back with three goals in the second period, and closed the door in the third for the win. Goaltender Jonathan Quick, in his preseason debut, made 22 saves on 23 shots, including 18-of-19 in the first period, as he played just over half the game. He was eventually relieved by Garret Sparks midway through the second period.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO