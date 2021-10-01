10/1 Preview – First “road trip” of the season + possible game group and notes
WHO: Los Angeles Kings (2-1-0) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1-2-0) HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: NHL Network – AUDIO – iHeart Radio – TWITTER: @DooleyLAK & @LAKings. TONIGHT’S MATCHUP: The LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights are back in action this evening at T-Mobile Arena, as they complete the second half of a back-to-back set. Tonight’s action marks the final day of a 4-in-5 for the Kings to begin their exhibition schedule.lakingsinsider.com
Comments / 0