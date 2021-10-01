CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons could show up to Sixers camp, but tell team he's injured

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that an hour can’t go by without a new development in the standoff between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25-year old All-Star is trying to force his way out by requesting a trade and holding out while the Sixers are trying to bring him back with the team.

The latest chapter in this ongoing saga came on Friday when the Sixers did not pay Simmons the $8.25 million owed to him from his contract. This is their latest effort to try and bring him back around the team at least until they can find a trade partner for him.

As the team continues training camp on Saturday, there is a feeling that Simmons could report to the team, but tell them he’s injured and he can’t contribute.

Per Jake L. Fischer of Bleacher Report:

In turn, there have been growing whispers this week among NBA sources with knowledge of the situation that Simmons could respond by actually reporting to Philadelphia in the coming days, but maintaining that he is injured and unable to compete. Simmons has had noted knee and back injuries in the previous two seasons.

This Simmons situation is beginning to truly get ugly. It sets a bad precedent for other stars who are trying to get out of their current home, but are also under long-term contracts. It is at a point where commissioner Adam Silver and the NBPA might have to step in and find a resolution sooner rather than later as the 2021-22 season continues to approach.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

