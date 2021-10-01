CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee announces uniform combination for Missouri game

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
Tennessee (2-2, 0-1 SEC) will play at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and SEC Network will televise the Week 5 matchup.

Tennessee announced its uniform combination for the Missouri game. The Vols will wear white jerseys, white pants and white cleats.

2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule

  • Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
  • Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
  • Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
  • Sept. 25 at Florida (L, 38-14)
  • Oct. 2 at Missouri
  • Oct. 9 South Carolina
  • Oct. 16 Ole Miss
  • Oct. 23 at Alabama
  • Nov. 6 at Kentucky
  • Nov. 13 Georgia
  • Nov. 20 South Alabama
  • Nov. 27 Vanderbilt

IN THIS ARTICLE
