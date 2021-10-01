CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Why some restaurants have added security amid new COVID policies

By Kelly McCarthy
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKbkX_0cERfn9e00

Amid restaurant closures, changing rules and regulations, worker shortages, supply chain issues that lead to price hikes and more, during the COVID-19 crisis restaurants in the U.S. have faced challenges at every turn.

The latest hurdle has been dealing with rising tensions over masks and vaccine mandates during the pandemic.

While the CDC and many states have laid out guidelines and regulations for dining, the burden of enforcing the protocols often falls on the shoulders of individual businesses and the hosts, servers and managers, resulting in an influx of difficult, awkward and at times, dangerous interactions with disgruntled customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKgJb_0cERfn9e00
Boston Herald/MediaNews Group via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A sign reading, "If you cannot be kind, you cannot dine," is posted near the entrance of Apt Cape Cod restaurant in Brewster, Mass., July 14, 2021.

"It's been almost a 24/7 job of keeping up with the regulatory changes -- the city, the state, the federal government all issue different regulations – so particularly for restaurants in New York it has been a tough job to keep up," restaurant and hospitality legal expert Carolyn Richmond, co-chair of Fox Rothschild Hospitality Practice Group, told "GMA."

She added that it's been "an increased labor cost to make sure somebody is at the door checking."

These challenges have been widespread, according to reports from New York to Texas and Hawaii.

Hawaii restaurant owner Javier Barberi of Down the Hatch and Mala Tavern in Maui said they have had to hire additional staff and security to deal with the situation.

Barberi told “GMA” that while adapting to state and local mandates the already tense situation of asking their hosts to check vaccination status has been exacerbated recently by stressful customer interactions.

Under the Maui Safer Outside guidelines, unvaccinated customers can choose to dine outdoors, but proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining. Oahu's Safe Access program takes the regulation a step further, asking customers for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for both indoor and outdoor dining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rF95U_0cERfn9e00
Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A proof of vaccination card sign at a restaurant in the Japantown district as vaccine requirements are in effect in San Francisco, Aug. 25, 2021.

“We’ve had absolute nightmare scenarios at the hostess stand,” Barberi said. “It’s so stressful. I’ve had staff crying after customers yell at them over the vaccination policy and say they can’t work like this or don’t want to come in the next day -- but we are following what our government asks of us because we could get shut down or fines.”

Barberi said one customer became combative with the front of house team after his party was denied indoor dining access because a guest was not fully vaccinated. The customer “started losing it on our host,” he said. “ and a A 20-year-old woman should not have to be prepared to handle a situation like this.”

Encounters like these have forced him to hire additional security, he said.

"We’ve had to hire additional security, which doesn’t look good to customers because this is a nice, formal restaurant and not what you want to see when you first arrive,” he explained. “Now we have to hire a male host, additional security and who pays for it? … these things aren’t free. There’s no restaurant relief left, there’s no government assistance coming from the PPP."

With tensions reaching an inflection point, similar scenes have played out in other states such as New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2cKQ_0cERfn9e00
Bloomberg via Getty Images - PHOTO: A customer shows proof of vaccination to a host at a restaurant in San Francisco, Aug. 24, 2021.

Earlier this month a hostess at Carmine's, an Italian restaurant in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, was reportedly assaulted by three customers after she asked for proof of vaccination -- which is required of restaurants by law and if they fail to comply to check patrons' vaccine status can result in fines over $1,000.

"Three women brutally attacked our hosts without provocation, got arrested and charged for their misconduct, and then, over the last several days, had their lawyer falsely and grossly misrepresent their acts of wanton violence in a cynical attempt to try to excuse the inexcusable," Carmine's owner Jeffrey Bank said in a statement the day he released security footage of the incident.

He continued, "My team members work too hard to serve our guests, work too hard to comply with New York’s vaccination requirements, and still suffer too much from the attack for me to allow these false statements to stand."

The footage showed a group of six people welcomed upon showing proof of vaccinations and later when three men who were part of the same party arrived and could not show proof of vaccination were told they could not enter given New York law. The previously seated guests, according to Bank and the footage, argued to let their friends inside and as one host returned to the outside station, "three of the women came back outside, attacked our host -- and then assaulted both our Asian host and our Latinx host," according to Bank.

"This attack was entirely unprovoked – the three women launched the attack and continued it, seriously hurting our hosts and requiring our staff and nearby men and women to have to literally tear the women away from our hosts," Bank said. "Carmine’s staff acted appropriately and professionally. When my employees mess up, I hold us accountable. But when our employees are attacked, I will defend them to the limit."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrCrh_0cERfn9e00
Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A waitress wearing a protective mask and gloves assists customers at Taqueria Del Sol restaurant in Houston, April 25, 2021.

Andrew Rigie executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance commented on the incident calling it "abhorrent" and added that there should be punishments in place.

"We’re calling on the City and State of New York to immediately increase penalties for assaulting restaurant workers in New York City in conjunction with enforcement of Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

Staff shortages, supply chain woes

Texas Restaurant Association CEO Emily Williams Knight told "Good Morning America" she's most worried about staff and labor shortages coupled with elevated consumer behavior.

"There's been an evolution of customer behavior," she said. "We have very few, if not any restrictions here in Texas, but the staffing labor challenge with the supply chain is definitely frustrating customers and employees."

In the last month in Texas, which she says accounts for 50,000 restaurants, Knight said "the hours worked per employee in restaurants, was the highest we've ever seen. So the folks that are there are exhausted, they're working extensive hours and they're now facing a growing public that is losing patience and not having a perfect experience."

Although Texas does not have a vaccine mandate, Knight said "we've had very little challenge here in Texas around masks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ck6Vg_0cERfn9e00
Ted Shaffrey/AP, FILE - PHOTO: A sign informs customers they must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to dine indoors at Carmine's Italian restaurant on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York, Aug. 31, 2021.

Much like New York City and other high-traffic hospitality areas restaurant associations across the country have added measures to explain guest safety and behavior expectations upon arrival at a restaurant -- something Knight said prompted the TRA to create "the restaurant promise."

"It's a two-way commitment between the consumer and the restaurant, so before you enter on the door, it says, this is what we're going to do to keep you safe. And this is what we were going to do if you enter the business. And it doesn't surprise them," she said.

Ellis Winstanley, owner of El Arroyo in Austin, Texas, told "GMA" that customer traffic has fluctuated -- "as the pandemic has ebbed and flowed."

"I think I think there's just a lot of tension generally right now -- I think you see it in restaurants because restaurants are so public -- but I think our staff experiences that more than any other industry does."

Barberi added that they’re facing backlash from guests who are now “boycotting” theirs and other local restaurants enforcing the vaccination policies.

“It breaks my heart – they’re adhering to the rules of the government ," he said and that the conflict has a negative impact on customers and restaurants.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Hawaii restaurants hire security as tensions rise between customers amid new mandates

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On the Valley Isle, the Maui Safer Outside rules served up a lot more than they anticipated. “My staff is freaking out about it, like they’re crying, they’re in tears, they’re getting yelled at by customers,” said Javier Barberi, Down the Hatch and Mala Tavern owner. “We’ve had people that, when we asked them about checking their vaccine passport, they’ll get super upset. They’ll cause a big scene, they’ll call us names or say that we’re racist.”
TravelPulse

What New Travel Habits Have Americans Formed Amid COVID-19?

Data taken from a new Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) survey has revealed some intriguing insights into how the American public is altering its approach to travel amid COVID-19 and highlights some trends that the industry should take into account while riding out the ongoing pandemic. Among the study’s key findings was...
TRAVEL
newyorkupstate.com

New NY program will allow some to buy restaurant meals with food stamps

New York — Certain people who get food stamps will be able to use them to buy restaurant meals thanks to a bill signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The program still requires federal approval, but the plan is to allow homeless, elderly and disabled food stamp recipients to use their benefits to buy hot or prepared foods from restaurants and delis that participate in the program. Prices would be reduced for the food stamp recipients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Italian Restaurant#Covid#Manhattan#Food Drink#Cdc#Getty Images#Down The Hatch#Mala Tavern
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

What Is Weed Beer And Why Are People Going Crazy Over It?

Consuming cannabis has massively expanded over the last two years, with new products emerging onto the market every week. And cannabis-infused beverages have made a big impact. Within the cannon of infused beverages, beer specifically is on the rise, with beer drinkers identified as a ripe crossover audience. A familiarity...
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bunewsservice.com

Meet some of the Boston-area restaurants battling back against COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the restaurant industry in the Boston area just as it has throughout the United States. Many of the statistics that have emerged from the food industry are bleak, especially for independent restaurants, but some local restaurants have found ways to rebrand, rebuild and reserve. One...
Antelope Valley Press

A report on COVID: Why do some gossip and not listen?

Today’s Sound Off is from a 13-year-old girl in Wyoming. Dear Ms. Heloise: I am 13 years old and attend school in my hometown in Wyoming. Everyone in our class had to do a report on the outbreak of COVID-19 and its effect on America. I got an A on my report, but in doing research I wondered why people listen to gossip on the Internet instead of listening to the people at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or to the scientists who study this terrible disease. I know it’s hard sometimes to tell the difference between what is true and what is not, but it’s always best to listen to common sense and read up on everything you can about this disease. I think you’ll find that wearing a mask isn’t so bad after all. And while I really hate shots, I got vaccinated at the same time my mother was vaccinated because I would never want to bring home a disease that might harm my eight-year-old brother. I love him too much to put him at risk for COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gene Therapy: Some sharp regrets amid COVID confusion

The photos show them arranged in an unbalanced half-circle, the 35 or so stalwarts who made it to the 50th reunion of the Class of ’71. Some are seated, the rest standing, and just like in school, not everyone is looking at the camera. My 50th high school reunion came...
PITTSBURGH, PA
GMA

GMA

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy