The mounting nuts that hold your bathroom or kitchen sink in place are notoriously difficult to reach, and nearly impossible to loosen with a normal wrench. Luckily, basin wrenches are designed with a horizontal head at the end of a long handle, allowing them to easily reach past the basin, grasp the nut, and untwist. Even better, they usually feature a T-handle that makes them convenient to use one-handed, which makes it even easier to maneuver where you need them. They’re not the most versatile tool in the world, but when you need one, a basin wrench will save you a ton of time and frustration.

6 DAYS AGO