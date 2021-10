Elon Musk and Grimes have ‘semi’ separated after three years together. Take a look back at the billionaire’s past relationships following the breakup news. After three years together, Elon Musk and Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, have called it quits — or, “semi” quits. The billionaire founder of SpaceX, 50, confirmed that he and the musician, 33, are “semi-separated” but will continue to co-parent their son X Æ A-Xii, 1, together in a statement issued to Page Six on Friday, Sept. 24.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO