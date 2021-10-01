CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splash! Sea lion pup at Ohio zoo takes first dive in outdoor pool

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Diving in: A sea lion took her first dive at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday. ( Sanka Vidanagama/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

POWELL, Ohio — Lennie took a dive on Thursday. And animal lovers cheered.

The 15-week-old sea lion pup took its first dive into an outdoor pool at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday, WLWT reported.

The animal’s dive took place at the zoo’s Adventure Cove region, the television station reported.

Lennie, who was born at the zoo on June 17, was accompanied by her sister, Sunshine, and another sea lion, Norval, zoo officials said.

Zoo officials said as the weather cools down, Lennie can stay indoors or swim in the Adventure Cove’s outdoor heated pool.

Lennie was named by an anonymous donor who chose to honor her mother, whose middle name is Lenore, WLWT reported. Lennie and the donor share the same birthday, zoo officials said.

