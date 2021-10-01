CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Today’ and ‘Dateline’ Anchor Natalie Morales Leaving NBC News

By Alex Weprin
 4 days ago
Natalie Morales Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

NBC Dateline correspondent and Today show West Coast anchor Natalie Morales is leaving NBC News after 22 years at the network.

Morales and Tom Mazzarelli, the executive producer of the Today show, announced the news to staff Friday afternoon. In his note, Mazzarelli said that Morales has “been offered an opportunity she’s passionate about,” and which spurred on her decision.

She won’t be departing immediately, however. Morales will appear on Dateline through the end of the year, and will be given a sendoff on the Today show sometime in the next few weeks.

Morales began her career with NBC News at the network’s owned-and-operated station WVIT in Hartford, Connecticut. She joined MSNBC as a correspondent and anchor in 2002, and the Today show as a correspondent in 2006. She would ultimately go on to become the morning show’s news anchor, before moving to Los Angeles where she became West Coast anchor, and the host of Access.

“To my Dateline and Today show families, it’s very hard to say goodbye … and we all know in this business it’s never goodbye but see you later,” Morales wrote in her note. “I’m eternally grateful for the support and deep friendships that will remain no matter where our paths lead. I have so much to be thankful for and for every one of you who helped me get here … muchísimas gracias mis amigos.”

Katie Lano
3d ago

So sad & disappointed that Morales would leave the Today show/Dateline for a show like the Talk. She certainly is taking a BIG Step DOWN. That show is DONE it just hasn't dropped over yet

