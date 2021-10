Stock markets rebounded on Tuesday, with Europe and the U.S. posting gains of more than 1%, while the NASDAQ Composite led the way, up more than 1.5%. We may be seeing investors testing the water after the recent sell-off, with levels potentially looking more attractive following a decent pullback. The Nasdaq wasn't far from 10% off its highs, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were a little over 5%. I'm not sure the markets have hit a low, but it will be interesting to see what kind of traction the rebound gets.

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO