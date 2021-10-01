CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

SC21 Updates COVID Safety Protocols, Proof of Vaccination Process

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 10 days ago

Oct. 1, 2021 — With a focus on coming together safely this November, SC21 is implementing several safety protocols for all in-person attendees. SC21 will require all in-person attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, and SC21 staff to be fully vaccinated. In order to pick up your registration badge, you must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination from one of the FDA or World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccines.

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Travel Advisories#Volunteers#World Health Organization#Gbac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
thefactsnewspaper.com

New Public Health Order: Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test

Last week, our public health department took a major step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting October 25, people attending recreational activities in most indoor spaces will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The new policy applies to:. Indoor recreational activities,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
K12@Dallas

Thousands of Dallas ISD employees submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination

After submitting proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about 11,600 Dallas ISD employees received their one-time $500 COVID vaccine incentive in their September paycheck!. Participation in the vaccine incentive is entirely voluntary and based on the employees’ personal preferences. Another 3,000 employees are expected to receive their vaccine...
DALLAS, TX
outlooknewspapers.com

District Updates COVID-19 Safety Plan

First published in the Sept. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada Unified School District modified its reopening and safety plan for the year in an effort to mitigate any more possible disruptions to in-person instruction due to COVID-19. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recently gave schools the option of adjusting their quarantine policy to allow unvaccinated students in kindergarten through 12th grade who were exposed to an asymptomatic person testing positive with the coronavirus during a school day to remain on campus. Unvaccinated students who are in close contact with a positive case while at school are not required to go home and quarantine as long as both were seen wearing their masks properly. The exposed unvaccinated student is required to wear their mask indoors and outdoors except when eating or drinking. They also must practice social distancing whenever their mask is off.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
El Paso News

DACC students must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dona Ana Community College is implementing new COVID-19 protocols that will go into effect for both students and employees on Thursday, September 30. Both students and employees will have to show proof of vaccination and those who are not vaccinated will have to submit COVID-19 test results every week.
EL PASO, TX
NPR

Los Angeles will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine for indoor establishments

By next month Los Angeles will require residents and visitors to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to eat, drink, or shop in indoor establishments across the city. Under this mandate, eligible patrons will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, coffee shops, stores, gyms, spas or salons. People attending large, outdoor events will also need to show evidence of either vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TravelPulse

Chile to Drop Quarantine Requirements, Update COVID Protocols

After welcoming international travelers again on October 1, the Chilean government announced changes to its Protected Borders Plan. As a result of the “very low” COVID-19 infection rates reported over the last week, officials in Chile revealed the five-day isolation period previously announced is no longer mandatory for fully vaccinated travelers who provide a negative coronavirus test, starting on November 1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn’t need to be vaccinated against COVID because he’d fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system’s vaccination mandate, saying “natural” immunity had given him and millions of others better protection than any vaccine […] The post COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy