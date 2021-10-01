SC21 Updates COVID Safety Protocols, Proof of Vaccination Process
Oct. 1, 2021 — With a focus on coming together safely this November, SC21 is implementing several safety protocols for all in-person attendees. SC21 will require all in-person attendees, exhibitors, volunteers, and SC21 staff to be fully vaccinated. In order to pick up your registration badge, you must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination from one of the FDA or World Health Organization (WHO) approved vaccines.www.hpcwire.com
Comments / 0