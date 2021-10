SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Formula One leader Max Verstappen will start at the back of the grid at the Russian Grand Prix after the team confirmed he will use a new engine and accept the resulting penalty. Verstappen had to go over his allocation of engines for the season because one was damaged when he crashed after a collision with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix in July. Mercedes set the pace in both practice sessions with Valtteri Bottas first and Hamilton second in each. Rain is likely to affect the schedule for qualifying Saturday.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO