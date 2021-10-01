CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Hunter Renfrow: “You’re The Most Reliable Teammate ..."

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

The Raiders offense is hitting on all cylinders right now and slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is having the best start of his career. Through three games, Renfrow has 16 receptions for 204 yards …

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

thecomeback.com

Hunter Renfrow makes incredible play to blow up Chargers’ fake punt

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver and punt returner Hunter Renfrow showed off highly impressive defensive skills by ruining a Los Angeles Chargers fake punt on Monday Night Football. On 4th-and-11 at the Las Vegas 41-yard line, the Chargers lined up in a punt formation, but it was a fake. Punter...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Celebrate Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller’s epic performances with this sweet shirts

The Las Vegas Raiders are hot and this merchandise is as equally on fire. One of the reasons why the Raiders are 2-0 and one of seven undefeated teams in the NFL is the big play ability of the offense. Of course, Derek Carr’s two favorite targets are superstar tight end Darren Waller and slot machine wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players have had huge impacts in Las Vegas’ two victories this season. Waller has 15 catches for 170 yards and Renfrow has chipped in with 11 catches for 127 yards so far.
NFL
tigernet.com

WATCH: Hunter Renfrow big hit breaks up fake punt

Form tackle? Check that one off the many things Hunter Renfrow can do. The San Diego Chargers attempted a fake punt Monday night and Renfrow recognized the fake from his role as a punt returner, charged to the intended receiver and broke up what looked like an easy first down with a big hit.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders' Hunter Renfrow demolishes Tevaughn Campbell on Chargers fake punt

With 2:03 left in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football contest between the Raiders and Chargers, the Chargers decided to attempt a fake punt from the Las Vegas 41-yard line. Punter Ty Long had a sideline pass to defensive back Tevaughn Campbell all set up, but Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was all over the play, coming down from coverage to prevent Campbell from holding onto the ball with a perfect impact hit.
NFL
tigernet.com

Hunter Renfrow is the smartest NFL player ...

Re: Hunter Renfrow is the smartest NFL player ... Sure do miss him at Clemson. Many Lament the loss of Lawrence and Etienne, but what Clemson lacks now is a sure handed reciever on 3rd and 9.
NFL
tigernet.com

WATCH: Hunter Renfrow with impressive TD against Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow can do it all. During the 28-14 loss to the Chargers on Monday Night Football, Renfrow had an impressive tackle on a fake punt play stopping a first down and offensively had six catches from eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. The...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 5: Samaje Perine, Hunter Renfrow among top free agent pickups

Monday Night Football usually produces at least one notable performance that catches the eyes of fantasy football owners, and this week we got two, as Hunter Renfrow and Jared Cook each made cases to have permanent homes on rosters. Both will be among the top Week 5 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, but neither will be the most coveted. That honor belongs to handcuff RBs Damien Williams and Samaje Perine and sleeper QB Trey Lance...we think. All three backups seemed poised to start in Week 5 and possibly beyond around mid-afternoon Monday, but after new reports surfaced about the health of starters David Montgomery, Joe Mixon, and Jimmy Garoppolo, we're not so sure. Either way, these guys will, at the very least, be picked up after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
NFL
NFL

Raiders' Derek Carr on Hunter Renfrow's pass breakup: 'That was an amazing play'

Lost amid the mistakes that cost the Las Vegas Raiders in a 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night was the erasure of what would've been one of the biggest among them: a fake punt that wide receiver ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿ foiled with a defensive play that was spectacularly instinctive for an offensive player.
NFL
Raiders

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders defense have their moments as team suffers loss in Los Angeles

And despite Monday night, the Raiders have proved that there may be more good runs ahead. The Los Angeles Chargers handed the Silver and Black their first loss of the season, 28-14. Another slow start in the first half was their downfall, as the Raiders were down 21-0 at the end of the first half and only produced 49 total offensive yards.
NFL
The Spun

Comments / 0

