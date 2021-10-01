To Hunter Renfrow: “You’re The Most Reliable Teammate ..."

Monday Night Football usually produces at least one notable performance that catches the eyes of fantasy football owners, and this week we got two, as Hunter Renfrow and Jared Cook each made cases to have permanent homes on rosters. Both will be among the top Week 5 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, but neither will be the most coveted. That honor belongs to handcuff RBs Damien Williams and Samaje Perine and sleeper QB Trey Lance...we think. All three backups seemed poised to start in Week 5 and possibly beyond around mid-afternoon Monday, but after new reports surfaced about the health of starters David Montgomery, Joe Mixon, and Jimmy Garoppolo, we're not so sure. Either way, these guys will, at the very least, be picked up after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO