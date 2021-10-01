CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Courts Got Creative During the Pandemic – Here’s What Stuck

By Jule Pattison-Gordon
Government Technology
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic swept in during spring 2020, many courts temporarily suspended jury trials and postponed nonemergency hearings, limited access to courthouse facilities and sent home nonessential workers. Judicial teams around the country scrambled to find ways to translate their processes beyond the courthouse doors and ensure they could still serve both tech-savvy residents and those with little digital access.

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Ex-Tesla Worker Speaks After Winning $137M Racism Verdict

A San Francisco jury awarded a massive $136.9 million verdict to a former Tesla worker on Monday over claims that he was subjected to racist treatment by his supervisors. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said the plaintiff, Owen Diaz, in an interview with The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “The jury knew that this is not just for me; this verdict is for everybody that works at Tesla. This is their way of putting Elon Musk on notice.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Forensic Pathologist Calls FBI’s Decision to Hold Her Remains ‘Very Unusual’

Officials discovered human remains in a very remote part of the Grand Teton National Park of Wyoming weeks ago, back on September 19th. Authorities then announced that the body’s description matched that of missing Gabby Petito. Around this time, the officials reached out to Gabby’s family in order to ask for their help in confirming the identity match. Her stepfather recently spoke out about the tragic process in a talk with Dr. Phil.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Clerk#Pandemic#Tech#Ctc#State Judicial Branch Cio
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

FBI raids NYPD sergeants union headquarters in Manhattan

Federal investigators have descended on the Manhattan headquarters of one of the nation’s largest police unions, headed by controversial president Ed Mullins.“All I have been told is the FBI has raided the SBA headquarters and it’s in connection with an ongoing investigation,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a briefing on 5 October.Andrew Quinn, who serves as general counsel to the union, was not immediately available for comment. The Independent has also requested comment from the US Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI’s New York field office.A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Thousands are being fired for not getting the Covid shot. What happens now?

One North Carolina hospital system last week let go 175 unvaccinated employees. Another in Houston has fired 150. United Airlines could lose up to 600 staff members. New York schools are facing a potential shortage of nearly 3,700 workers. Firefighter unions from coast to coast are battling serious discord within the ranks as many first responders refuse to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.Across industries and across the country, employer and government requirements are prompting some sceptical workers to quit rather than receive the inoculation against coronavirus. Many are highly skilled; it’s not easy to replace pilots and doctors, for example,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy