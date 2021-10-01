CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Entertainment: Local comedian Tumua Tuinei adds second show after selling out first

By Terry Hunter
hawaiinewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Vanessa Lachey posted a moment that made her so happy, she cried. We have highlights from "The Voice" and "Magnum P.I.". There's lots to watch on tv tonight including a episode 2 of NCIS: Hawaii on KGMB. A new season of "The Voice" is launching as well. Terry's Take.

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Another Hawaii actor spotted in NCIS Hawaii episode

Former UH Football player and local comedian Tumua Tuinei sold out the Blaisdell Concert Hall in two hours for his show coming up in November. Actress Vanessa Lachey posted a moment that made her so happy, she cried. We have highlights from "The Voice" and "Magnum P.I.". Entertainment News By...
HAWAII STATE
TVOvermind

The 10 Most Entertaining Reality Dating Shows on TV

Thanks to advances in modern technology, dating is now more accessible than ever before. However, that hasn’t made it easier for people to find the person of their dreams. As a result, some people turn to reality TV in hopes of finding that special someone. Statistically, looking for love on reality TV isn’t the best idea. However, that doesn’t stop countless people from giving it a try year after year. That said, not all reality dating shows are equal. There are some that are focused on lasting relationships while others are centered on hooks up and casual dating. Either way, many of these shows provide an incredibly entertaining experience for viewers. As a result, reality dating shows often find themselves at the top of people’s lists of guilty pleasures. If you’re looking for a new show to add to your watch list, we can think of quite a few that might deserve a spot. Keep reading to see our take on the 10 most entertaining reality dating shows on TV.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Justin Chon
Person
Prince Charles
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Show#Netflix Series#British Royal Family#Ncis#Kgmb#Korean American#Caucasian#Cbs
Elle

Amal Clooney Wore a Gorgeous Cutout Dress With George for His ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

George and Amal Clooney made a rare red carpet appearance together last night in Los Angeles for his The Tender Bar premiere, and Amal brought out a chic silver print cutout dress for the occasion. She complemented George, who wore an all-black suit. The couple posed side-by-side on the red carpet, opting not to show any dramatic PDA in front of the cameras. It marks their first big red carpet appearance together since May 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: How Champ Matt Amodio Feels About Mayim Bialik as Host

Current “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has made history on the show for a number of reasons. Including the fact that he’s competed under six different guest hosts. The game show rotated through 16 different hosts total after longtime leading man Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer nearly a year ago. By the beginning of August, Sony Pictures Television had decided that executive producer Mike Richards would get the permanent gig. But old controversial comments resurfaced, casting a negative light on Richards. He quickly stepped down from the job, after only filming for one day (one week’s worth of episodes).
TV SHOWS
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Has A Surprise In Store For The Queen

British royal family news reveals that Hollywood’s Fresh Prince, Harry, has had to admit to writing a tell-all memoir after Page Six leaked the news this summer. Royal experts and fans alike expect the court jester to publish a juicy autobiography filled with finger pointing and scandal just like his infamous Oprah Winfrey performance.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy