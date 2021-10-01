CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Angler Hooks Giant Roving Coralgrouper Twice the Size of Previous World Record

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTvbm_0cERcU9g00

It took 15 minutes for Hungarian fisherman Tamás Trexler to reel in a record-breaking catch. While on vacation in Egypt, the angler dropped his jig into the deep blue waters and waited for a tug. It didn’t take long before he had a 31-pound roving coralgrouper on the other side of his line.

After only a few minutes of fighting with the fish, Trexler was finally able to bring it onboard.

“The bite was very strong,” Trexler told Field & Stream. “The fish pulled with elemental force.”

Despite the coralgrouper’s initial strength, the massive fish seemed to give up halfway to the boat, securing the victory for the Hungarian angler. When Trexler held his catch, he didn’t think it would break any records. However, the angler’s guide, Mahmoud, knew at first sight that the grouper was one for the books. At 31 pounds and 7 ounces, Trexler’s catch nearly doubled the International Game Fish Association’s (IGFA) previous record roving coralgrouper catch.

Only two months before Trexler’s catch, another angler near Hamata, Egypt held the title with a 16-pound, 12-ounce catch. Now, all the Hungarian fisher needs is the IGFA’s seal of approval on the impressive haul.

After measuring the huge coralgrouper and taking plenty of photos, Trexler released the colorful catch back into the water. That same day, he also managed to reel in a 24-pound coralgrouper, which could have held the IGFA title had it not been for Trexler’s previous catch.

“To put it in perspective, it would be like if there was no record for largemouth bass and someone submitted a 5-pound fish,” IGFA Angler Recognition Coordinator Zack Bellapigna said, regarding the catch. “That fish would qualify but someone could easily catch a 10-pound fish as they are fairly common.”

Coralgrouper Angler Returns Home to Continue Freshwater Fishing

Although the size of Trexler’s roving coralgrouper is fairly common, the species itself is not. According to Field & Stream, the fish is “relatively rare” and typically is found in the Indo-Pacific region. They feed mostly on crustaceans and draw them into their mouths using intense suction before swallowing them whole.

Besides their scarcity, roving coralgroupers are also popular among record-breaking anglers for their distinct and vibrant coloring. Their colors tend to range from yellow to orange with many blue spots from head to tail.

Despite Trexler’s recent saltwater victories, the Hungarian angler claims to be more familiar with freshwater fishing. Back at home on the Danube River, he and his son, Bálint, often patrol the waters for catfish and zander. The avid angler shared that the father-son duo fishes two to four times a week together. Bálint was also there for his dad’s big catch and smiled for a photo with the coralgrouper.

“I would like to thank my friend Péter, his son Zsombor, my son Bálint, and our fishing guide Mahmoud for this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Trexler said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern

Watch now: Warrensburg man snags 750-pound alligator

WARRENSBURG — Keen hunter and professional Warrensburg-based taxidermist Jordan Hackl has lived that line from the movie "Jaws:" "You’re going to need a bigger boat." Hackl’s titanic battle with nature came not with a great white shark but a monstrous, more than 750-pound alligator that measured 13.5 feet long. He caught it on a rod and line and, no doubt much to the relief of Warrensburg residents, was nowhere near home at the time.
WARRENSBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglers#Fish#Roving#Grouper#Hungarian#Field Stream#Igfa Angler Recognition
county10.com

World record-setting fish caught in the Winds

(Wind River Range, WY) – It’s official, 4-year-old Caroline May Evans set a new world record in the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) Female Smallfry category for her 2 lb golden trout caught in the Winds on July 8th, 2021. A second golden trout catch in the Winds by Huan...
ANIMALS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Angler fishing for carp lands pending world-record catfish

A Connecticut angler has shattered the state record for white catfish and Ben Tomkunas’ catch also is a pending world record. “This was a tough one to verify as Channel Cats and White Cats, especially when so large, look very similar,” Connecticut Fish and Wildlife stated last week on Facebook. “With multiple sets of expert eyes, we confirm the new state record.”
HOBBIES
Popular Science

10 ways people hunt and fish without bullets or hooks

This story originally featured on Field & Stream. Think noodling giant catfish and decoying antelope with cardboard cutouts are far out? Those unconventional tactics seem almost tame when compared to the inventive, unusual, and downright ingenious hunting and fishing techniques perfected throughout history. Whether passed down through the ages or developed in modern times, these outside-the-box approaches to putting dinner on the table have one thing in common: They work.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Egypt
wtvy.com

Fly Angler breaks World Record at the Panama City Beach Fishing Rodeo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The competition at the Panama City Beach fishing rodeo got a little more exciting Thursday afternoon. Professional Fly Angler Meredith McCord, caught a 30.9-pound Amberjack Thursday afternoon breaking the world record for her category. She caught an 18-pound fish the day prior, coming in at a half-pound too small. She thought she might have missed her chance but she persevered and the timing was just right.
Lootpress

Angler catches state record blue catfish

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — An Ohio angler caught a West Virginia state record blue catfish on Sept. 10 from the Ohio River. Justin Goode of Cheshire, OH, caught a 50.15-inch, 54.84-pound blue catfish in the R.C. Byrd Tailwaters near Pt. Pleasant, breaking the previous record for length (49.84 inches) set by Justin Conner in 2020. Mark Blauvelt has held the record for weight (59.74 pounds) since 2016.
HOBBIES
donalsonvillenews.com

State record Bluegill Bream reeled in on Lake Seminole

All Wendell Mathis wanted to do in his 45 years of fishing Lake Seminole was catch a bream that weighed at least a pound. Well, at almost 69 years of age, the angler from Colquitt sealed the deal on Aug. 24 with a Bluegill Bream that weighed 1-lb., 7.68-ozs. – a new Georgia Outdoor News (GON) state record catch.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
carolinasportsman.com

Free-line baits for reds, trout

Probe shallow structure, drops along ICW near Isle of Palms. October is a great time for catching speckled trout and redfish in small creeks off the Intracoastal Waterway around South Carolina’s Isle of Palms, according to Joe Dennis of Captain J Hook Charters. His technique is a little different, but...
HOBBIES
Herald Tribune

October the perfect month to fish

October is a transitional month here on the Suncoast and usually ushers in some of the most spectacular fishing action. At the first of the month, our water temperatures are still at mid-summer highs but with some luck, a series of cool fronts will start making their way down the peninsula.
HOBBIES
lakenewsonline.com

Where the fish are: Fishing report

The lake level was 658.7, generation of 13,500 cubic feet per second (CFS) down to 3,500 CFS throughout the week for a level of 658.2 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 75 degrees. Truman Lake was at 705.6 level. To Note: The Lower Osage is from the...
HOBBIES
westsidenewsny.com

Salmon Country

Each fall, anglers from all over the country journey here to the south shores of Lake Ontario to tangle with the king, and I don’t mean that strange-looking burger king. I’m speaking of the king salmon – the hardest fighting fish in freshwater. I would not be doing my job...
HOBBIES
Austin American-Statesman

The Lure: Have extra rod ready for any surface-feeding bass

The arrival of October always makes me happy. Shorter days and cooler air temperatures are now invigorating the Lake Travis black bass. The dropping water temperature increases their appetites and keeps fish more active in shallow water. A recent morning excursion reminded me to always be prepared for surface feeding...
HOBBIES
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

On-Top Angling Options

Regardless the coastal water being fished topwaters are an exciting and productive way to target big fall specks and reds. Most inshore anglers would agree – there is no more exciting way to catch speckled trout and redfish in Texas bays than throwing surface baits. Topwaters lures are also one of the more effective ways to target trophy trout and upper slot reds in inshore waters. While these offerings can produce results year around, some seasons are clearly more conducive to topwater fishing than others. That said, autumn is perhaps the best time of year for a combination of consistent action and big fish up top.
HOBBIES
PC Gamer

I'm completely hooked on New World's fishing and crafting

After a second night of staring at a queue of 900+ players trying to get onto my chosen New World server, I gave up on the character I'd already gotten to level 14. I looked for the lowest population server I could find and created a new avatar. I just can't spend over an hour standing in line for New World—not when all I really want to do is a bit of fishing. The fishing in New World has me hooked.
RECIPES
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Some big mahi around

Pictured here is Jeff and Phil D. with a pair of nice mahi-mahi caught earlier this week with Captain Abie Raymond. The offshore fishing for mahi-mahi has been red hot as there has been lots of floating debris. Along with mahi-mahi we are seeing lots of small wahoo, also known as “weehoo,” under the debris. Do not forget to bring a spoon and or diamond jig with you to catch the wahoo. Most people only troll around the debris catching the dolphin and forget about the wahoo that lurk below.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

South Dakota Bowhunter Tags a Giant 218-Inch Nontypical Buck

Mike Beadle heard something behind his treestand in northeastern South Dakota late in the afternoon of Sept. 12. For a moment, the 45-year-old bowhunter thought it was the doe and fawn he’d seen a few minutes earlier. But when he glanced behind him, he spotted the massive buck he’d been monitoring on trail cameras since May 29. The buck was broadside, standing just 18 yards away.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

232K+
Followers
24K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy