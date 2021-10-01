Since Addazio isn't at BC anymore

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
An injury will end up impacting Clemson's football team for the rest of the season. It could also end up carrying over to the baseball field this spring. Multiple sources tell TCI that receiver Will Taylor (...)
NFL fans watching were again made unhappy with a taunting penalty during the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers game on Monday night. Raiders tight end Darren Waller caught his first pass from Derek Carr in the second quarter with 9:08 remaining. Waller got the first down on the 21-yard completion and celebrated by throwing the ball on the ground and not in anyone’s particular direction.
Colorado State coach Steve Addazio says the Rams are excited by the challenge of playing Iowa. Colorado State enters the game with a 1-2 record after a victory over Toledo. Addazio is familiar with Iowa’s style of play. He was the head coach of the Boston College team that lost to the Hawkeyes in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl.
Enough is enough. The Ringer’s Kevin Clark shares a worrisome statistic involving Jets quarterbacks who have been drafted in the first round. He’s then joined by former NFL star Alex Smith to discuss the future of this year’s rookie quarterback class and assess the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney still believes in DJ Uiagalelei, despite a less than stellar start to the season.
I still think we win, but there’s no doubt that a victory would please his rabid BC alums, get them off his back, and might even get him an extension or a raise. This could literally turn his program around, like it has for Dave Doeren. Sometimes all it takes is one quality win at football factories like BC and NCS.
On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
ASHBURGN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team is four games through the 2021 season, and they sit at an even 2-2 record. It’s not a terrible start, losing to two teams with above .500 records (Chargers and Bills), but there is still a lot to work on heading into Week 5. Head coach Ron […]
A national college football analyst handed out grades to some college football teams after Week 5 of the season. CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee gave Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) a "C-" for its 19-13 win over (...)
Personally and selfishly, I'm hoping for a noon start otherwise I will have to sell my tickets and miss a home game for the first time in 9 years. I've been waiting since Pitt joined the ACC for THIS SPECIFIC GAME.... and my sisters decided to plan a surprise 60th anniversary party for my parents on that night. ######.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney went in-depth with his position on the transfer portal Monday night. Speaking on his weekly call-in radio show, Swinney again addressed the long-standing policy he has of not (...)
You can't keep bringing in recruiting classes of 20 or so players, not bring in guys from the transfer portal and have 4-6 players transfer after each season. That's currently what we are doing and the reason why we have very little depth. Dabo is always going to have a...
On what they see on the field every Saturday. Most of us don’t like what we are seeing at the QB position. It’s difficult for me to understand that coaches see things I don’t see. The performance from DJ is not even close to being average. If I could see...
Following Clemson's 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei showed his offensive line some love. Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) rushed for 231 yards against (...)
Before Saturday’s game, it had been a couple of weeks since B.T. Potter attempted a field goal. Clemson entered the red zone multiple times over the course of Saturday’s 19-13 win over Boston College. (...)
(High Point, NC, October 3, 2021) Despite out-hitting the Rockers 14-10, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 9-7 Sunday evening to the High Point Rockers in the franchise’s final road regular-season matchup. Joe DeLuca did all he could to make it a successful day for his squad, blasting a two-run homer in the catcher’s 4-5 […]
The post Final Road Game of 2021 Mishandled by Southern Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
