Maryland State

Here Are Some Of The New Laws Marylanders Need To Know About

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — A series of new laws took effect Friday in Maryland, including environmental regulations, police reforms and new rules governing elections. On the environmental front, it is now illegal for Maryland residents ages 13 and older and organizations to intentionally release balloons into the sky, even if the deed is aimed at honoring someone.

baltimore.cbslocal.com

