Baltimore Area Toyota Dealers To Donate $500 To Kennedy Krieger Institute For Each Ravens Touchdown

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hey Ravens fans! Every touchdown is worth a celebration but this season, they’re worth a little more. Baltimore area Toyota dealers will donate $500 to the Kennedy Krieger Institute for every trip to the endzone, officials announced Friday. “The Baltimore Area Toyota Dealers and the Ravens have...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

The Baltimore Ravens Launch The Purple Chair Podcast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “The Purple Chair Podcast” is the newest addition to the Ravens Podcast Network. It features the women who keep the team going. Host Cassie Calvert will chat with some of the people closest to the players, who will share what the NFL life is like. Ravens will share everything from how the team gets ready for games to how the Ravens’ brand is shaped.
CBS Baltimore

United Way And Baltimore Ravens Host ‘Caw To Action’ Day Of Service

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United Way of Central Maryland and the Baltimore Ravens are teaming up on Monday, Oct. 18 to host a volunteer service. The “Caw to Action” day of service will feature in-person and virtual events, giving fans across the country the opportunity to participate in volunteer activities. Those activities include community and garden cleanups, assembling stress relief kits and decorating kindness rocks. A full list of in-person opportunities and locations can be found here. Projects can be completed as a team, family, school, individual, or however else residents wish to give back to the community. Volunteers can also pick up items at the M&T Bank Stadium to assemble “Cause...
ESPN

Tattoo Chronicles: Baltimore Ravens fan plans to get new ink for each win during 2021 season

If Lamar Jackson leads the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl this season, Nic Cullison's right leg will feature a lot of ink documenting the yearlong memories. Cullison, 26, is commemorating every Ravens win in 2021 with a tattoo. He currently has two -- the final score of Baltimore's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and a goal post honoring Justin Tucker's game-winning 66-yard field goal in Detroit on Sunday.
The Baltimore Sun

Need a COVID-19 test in Maryland? First you need to find one.

When Sheila Mahoney got a text alert that she may have been exposed to the coronavirus, the Baltimore resident spent an hour on the state’s online testing locator and then directly on pharmacy websites, finding one next-day appointment — in Virginia. The next morning, however, she booked an appointment 15 minutes later at the Baltimore Convention Center on her phone and rushed over. “I spent ...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reportedly ‘Feeling Fine’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 1,000 new covid cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Maryland and among the positive tests, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott. Scott tested positive for covid-19 Monday after taking two tests. “The severity of this pandemic has not diminished,” said Scott on Friday. The mayor is fully vaccinated. He received his first dose in March. “The vaccine essentially prepped the mayor’s immune system to fight the virus,” said Dr. Esti Schabelman, Chief Medical Officer, Sinai Hospital. The mayor’s staff told WJZ, he’s now working from his Northeast Baltimore home until he can be medically cleared to come back...
beckershospitalreview.com

Lown Institute names most socially responsible hospital in each state

The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, unveiled its 2021 list of the best-ranked hospitals for social responsibility in each state Sept. 21. The social responsibility list is part of the Lown Institute's ranking of 3,010 hospitals based on 54 metrics across three main categories: equity, value and outcomes. Metrics included inclusivity, pay equity, avoiding overuse, and clinical outcomes, as well as cost efficiency.
CBS Baltimore

While Saying Students Represent A ‘Small Fraction’ Of COVID Cases, Hogan Criticizes School Systems For Not Enrolling In Testing Program

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Only 11 of the state’s 797 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are children, and cases in schools represent “a small fraction” of cases statewide, Gov. Larry Hogan said on Thursday. But the governor also criticized some Maryland school districts for not taking advantage of a state testing program and federal stimulus money to enhance safety in the classroom. On Tuesday, Maryland’s Board of Education reported there have been 4,042 confirmed cases among students in schools statewide and 681 cases among staff members. Since schools reopened, at least 16,559 students have had to quarantine, along with 784 staff members since schools reopened. “The...
