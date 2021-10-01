Baltimore Area Toyota Dealers To Donate $500 To Kennedy Krieger Institute For Each Ravens Touchdown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “The Purple Chair Podcast” is the newest addition to the Ravens Podcast Network. It features the women who keep the team going. Host Cassie Calvert will chat with some of the people closest to the players, who will share what the NFL life is like. Ravens will share everything from how the team gets ready for games to how the Ravens’ brand is shaped. “There are many smart and dynamic women in and around this organization who have unique stories to tell and fresh perspectives,” Calvert said. “I’m really excited that this podcast will give fans new insight into their team and the NFL.” The first episode debuted Tuesday, Sept. 21 and it features an interview with Lacie DeCosta, former team employee and wife of Raven’s executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta. She talks about her love for the Ravens and interacting with fans on social media. Future episodes will feature women working in the business and football side of the Ravens organization, players’ wives and mothers. Some of the guests include Ingrid and Alison Harbaugh, and Renee Bisciotti. “The Purple Chair Podcast” is the fifth podcast launched by the team, joining “The Lounge”, “Black in the NFL,” “What Happened to That Guy?” and “Man of the Crowd” in the Ravens Podcast Network. Listeners can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music/Audible, TuneIn, PlayerFM, Stitcher or listen on the team’s website.

