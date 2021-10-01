Everything Joe Dooley said as ECU started preseason practice
East Carolina men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley addressed the media on Thursday prior to the start of his team’s preseason practice. The Pirates will open their campaign on Nov. 9 against South Carolina State. Until then, ECU’s coaching staff has much to accomplish, as Dooley brought in three Division I transfers, one junior college transfer, and five freshmen. The Pirates also return five scholarship players from last year’s team, though leading scorer and all-conference standout Jayden Gardner has transferred to Virginia.247sports.com
