How I Travel: Andie MacDowell Adores Free Lobby Coffee
Actress Andie MacDowell has found her most famous roles depicting dream girls. She's been a L'Oreal spokesperson for over 25 years, and recently turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival, her trademark black curls turned silver. Her latest role, for the newly released Netflix series Maid, is a far cry from her typically glamorous persona—MacDowell plays an eccentric, mentally ill artist who cannot help her homeless daughter, played by MacDowell's own daughter Margaret Qualley. These days, the pair get to work together, but not travel together, MacDowell laments. "I keep texting my kids because I want to do something special with them, but it's hard. They're grown, they're working, they're busy," she says. "It's heartbreaking."
