CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

How I Travel: Andie MacDowell Adores Free Lobby Coffee

By Kaitlin Menza
cntraveler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Andie MacDowell has found her most famous roles depicting dream girls. She’s been a L’Oreal spokesperson for over 25 years, and recently turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival, her trademark black curls turned silver. Her latest role, for the newly released Netflix series Maid, is a far cry from her typically glamorous persona—MacDowell plays an eccentric, mentally ill artist who cannot help her homeless daughter, played by MacDowell’s own daughter Margaret Qualley. These days, the pair get to work together, but not travel together, MacDowell laments. “I keep texting my kids because I want to do something special with them, but it's hard. They're grown, they're working, they're busy,” she says. “It’s heartbreaking.”

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveler.com

Laurie Woolever on Life as Anthony Bourdain’s Assistant—And Finding Her Groove as a Traveler: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Laurie Woolever didn't step foot on a plane until she was more than halfway through college—but fast forward a decade and she was sitting in business class heading to Vietnam, Sri Lanka, alongside Anthony Bourdain. Bourdain's assistant, cookbook co-author, and frequent collaborator for more than 10 years, Laurie got to know the travel quirks, habits, and needs of one of the most beloved figures in travel—and learned how to make the most of every trip along the way. Now, with her latest book—Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, out this week in bookstores—she's sharing memories of the icon from more than 90 friends, family members, and collaborators. In the latest episode of the podcast, we sat down with Laurie to find out how she got into food writing, what traveling with Bourdain taught her, and why she prefers to travel by scooter.
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

Editor’s Letter: How Our Readers Found Joy Through Travel This Year

I'll be honest: When I got my second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at a hospital in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, last February, I thought we'd be in better shape come fall. Most of us did, probably. But even as the Delta variant, underwhelming vaccination numbers, rising caseloads, and ever-changing regulations keep us mired in a degree of uncertainty, I think it's important to remember that we are not back at square one. People call it the corona-coaster for a reason, and while this latest plunge might be a bit stomach-churning, the end of the ride is still getting closer.
BROOKLYN, NY
San Francisco Chronicle

Margaret Qualley stars with real-life mom Andie MacDowell in Netflix’s ‘Maid’

Margaret Qualley’s performance as a young mom struggling to make ends meet in the new Netflix limited series “Maid” is a powerful rejoinder to anyone who thinks overcoming homelessness and climbing out of poverty is as simple as securing government aid and “navigating the system.”. It’s a particularly relevant story...
cntraveler.com

Air Canada Launches Status Matching Program to Encourage Americans Visitors

Canada is proving just how much it misses American travelers in a groundbreaking way. This week, the nation’s tourism organization, Destination Canada, launched a first-of-its kind partnership with Air Canada and Status Match inviting U.S. passengers to match their status on participating airlines with that of the carrier’s Aeroplan loyalty program.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Closer Weekly

Andie MacDowell’s Children Are Grown and Successful! Meet the ‘Maid’ Star’s 3 Kids!

“If I did nothing else, I feel just having and raising them would be enough,” Andie once gushed about her two youngest kids. “The rest is icing.” The Groundhog Day costar did remarry in 2001 to businessman Rhett Hartzog, but they parted aways in 2004. They did not have any children. However, do not expect the star to walk down the aisle again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
Fox News

Olivia Rodrigo stuns in cleavage-baring gown at LA gala

Olivia Rodrigo left little to the imagination in a very risque gown she wore to the gala in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old singer attended the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Saturday night and stole the spotlight in a strapless black Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andie Macdowell
Person
Margaret Qualley
Person
Grace Coddington
Person
Rodin
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Africa#L Oreal#Cond Nast Traveler
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

The 2 billionaires who live in Portland, OR

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy