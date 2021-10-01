UFC 268 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2: Fight card, date, odds, location, rumors, complete guide

The poster for the upcoming UFC 268: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 event next month has been officially revealed by the UFC. UFC 268 is set to take place on November 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, and the world’s leading MMA promotion has brought a stacked card with them. In the main event, Usman meets Covington in a rematch. These two met two years ago in the main event of UFC 245 and Usman won the fifth via fifth-round TKO. The rematch is highly anticipated and it should be a phenomenal fight for as long as it lasts. In addition to the rematch between Usman and Covington, there is also a rematch in the co-main event between UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and rival Weili Zhang. With UFC 268 just around the corner, the organization revealed the official event poster for it.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO