Just getting started

By Malia Spencer
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 4 days ago
Amplifying voices of color, mitigating food waste, and creating cleaner energy are just some of the ideas that have spurred young founders on Oregon college campuses. You'll find those ideas and more featured in the print debut of Portland Inno, the new home for the Portland Business Journal's coverage of entrepreneurship. The ideas are inspiring, but the bright young stars behind them are equally impressive.

Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

