Minority-owned small businesses in Miami to receive over $1 million in grants from Comcast
Comcast has announced more than $1 million in fresh funding to support small businesses owned by people of color in Miami-Dade and Broward County. The funds will come in the form of $10,000 grants and will be awarded to 100 minority-owned small businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward County, one of six markets selected by Comcast to receive the funding, which is also slated to go to small businesses in Houston, Minneapolis, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., and totals more than $6 million in support.www.bizjournals.com
