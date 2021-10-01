CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team Activates Curtis Samuel

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurtis Samuel is set to make his Washington debut. The WFT has officially activated the wide receiver off of injured reserve and onto the 53-man roster (Twitter link via Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus). Samuel joined Washington on a three-year deal worth up to $35.25MM with $24.5MM guaranteed. Unfortunately,...

www.profootballrumors.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Curtis Samuel be back in time for Week 4?

It’s been a frustrating few months for Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel. One of Washington’s prized free agents, Samuel has barely been on the practice field since injuring his groin at minicamp in June. Samuel began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and also spent time on...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Curtis Samuel (groin) returns to practice

Samuel has been on injured reserve with a groin injury and is practicing for the first time since early September. Now that the receiver has taken the practice field, Washington now has three weeks to activate him or place him on season-ending injured reserve. Washington has an open roster spot, so if Samuel looks good, he could be activated by the end of the day. Samuel will boast flex upside once he returns to a starter's role.
NFL
Washington Times

Curtis Samuel returns to practice, injured reserve window opens

ASHBURN — Washington wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice Wednesday after missing time with a groin injury, and the team now has 21 days to activate him from the injured reserve list. If Washington does not activate Samuel to the 53-man roster in that window, he’ll be out for...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: We’ll see how it goes on Wednesday with Curtis Samuel

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel‘s debut for the Washington Football Team has been delayed by a groin injury, but it may not be a long way off. Samuel is eligible to come off of injured reserve in time to face the Falcons in Week Four and head coach Ron Rivera discussed that prospect when he spoke to reporters at a Monday press conference. Rivera said the team will make a call in a couple of days about whether they will shoot for having Samuel in uniform in Atlanta.
NFL
State
Washington State
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 5: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Marlon Mack, Rhamondre Stevenson, Curtis Samuel

We're heading into the fourth week of the regular season, so naturally, the big surprise breakouts and key injury replacements are long gone off your waivers. While the waiver wire dries up more and more each week, we're inching closer to the start of NFL bye weeks, so working waivers to identify streamers will be key. Also, the longer the season progresses, the more likely it is some of your starters sustain injuries. Especially at running back, it's time to start thinking about handcuffs to your stars. Do you have someone on your bench who is collecting dust with lackluster performances? It might be time to think about dropping them for an insurance policy at running back. That's why backup RBs like Marlon Mack and Rhamondre Stevenson, as well as some forgotten WRs on IR like Curtis Samuel, are among the hottest names on our watchlist as we head into Week 5.
NFL
The Spun

Ron Rivera Updates Timeline For Curtis Samuel’s Return

When wide receiver Curtis Samuel signed with the Washington Football Team this offseason, many felt 2021 could be a breakout season for the fourth-year pass catcher. Unfortunately, those expectations were halted when he was placed on injured reserve with a lingering preseason groin injury. But after missing the first three...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ron Rivera Presser: Curtis Samuel will play vs the Falcons

Ron Rivera spoke to the media today after the team’s final practice before heading to Atlanta to play the Falcons tomorrow. Curtis Samuel has been activated from injured reserve and is “ready to roll” for Sunday’s game. He has missed months of practice while dealing with a groin injury. Samuel returned to practice on Monday, and had 3 consecutive days on the field with starting QB Taylor Heinicke. This could be a big boost for an offense(and team) that needs it after starting 1-2.
NFL
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Cam Sims
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Curtis Samuel will be “ready to roll” in Week Four

Washington’s offense will get a boost this weekend from a player making his Football Team debut. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters following Friday’s practice that receiver Curtis Samuel will be activated off injured reserve to play in Sunday’s contest against Atlanta. “He’ll be active, he’ll be. ,” Rivera said,...
NFL
#Falcons#American Football#Wft#Pro Football Focus#Panthers#Ron Rivera Co#Usa Today Sports Images
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera says Curtis Samuel will be active on Sunday

The Washington Football Team received some good injury news on Friday when head coach Ron Rivera told the media that wide receiver Curtis Samuel would be active on Sunday. Samuel, who initially injured his groin in the spring, missed almost all of training camp with the injury. When he aggravated the injury in mid-August after his activation from the physically unable to perform list, he worked on the side for the remainder of camp. He was placed on injured reserve just before the season.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

WFT Daily: Curtis Samuel Not Surprised By Terry McLaurin's Success

The regular season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening. Curtis Samuel knew what the analysts were saying about Terry McLaurin when...
NFL
