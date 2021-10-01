CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Top 20 Places to Shop in Buffalo

By Chris Owen
 4 days ago
Now that we're in October, we're looking forward to the holiday shopping season. October and November also feature great fall sales events at stores, so you know that Buffalonians will be taking advantage of that over the next few weeks and months. One of the things that makes Buffalo so...

Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular BBQ and Soul Food Restaurant in Buffalo Opening 2nd Location

A popular Buffalo BBQ and soul food spot is opening its second location downtown. Ike and BG's Restaurant, located at 1646 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211, is opening a second location at 56 Niagara Street, near Niagara Square. The owner, Steven, will open the doors to the new location on Wednesday, October 13. The menu will feature Ike and BG's signature items, like BBQ ribs, mac and cheese, and chicken. It will also introduce a catfish dinner for customers to enjoy.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The ‘Shout Song’ at Bar-Bill In East Aurora: The Most Buffalo Thing Ever

Buffalo loves a lot of things but there are two things that rise above most when it comes down to it: the Buffalo Bills and wings. I'm fairly certain if you ask 100 people who don't live anywhere near Western New York, "what things are Buffalo known for?", many would immediately say the Bills and chicken wings. Yes, we just say wings by the way, not chicken wings and certainly not Buffalo wings.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Must-Try Spots in Buffalo to Enjoy Mouth-Watering Mac and Cheese

I don't know about you, but for me, as the temperature starts to drop in Western New York, I crave heartier foods. You know, the kind you would have at your grandma's house for Sunday dinner. If you've ever had mouth-watering mac and cheese, then you also know when you've had disgusting mac and cheese. There are tried and true techniques to creating the perfect mac and cheese. Don't get me wrong, if I want some quick mac and cheese, I will open a box and make it on the cooktop. Don't judge me lol, I do throw some cheese in for good measure. The spots below can scratch your mac and cheese itch without all the work that goes into making it or having to settle for the boxed version.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Things Buffalo Transplants Miss The Most About WNY

Buffalo is truly a one-of-a-kind place. I know that, you know that, everyone who was born and raised in the 716 knows that. Few can match the uniqueness of Buffalo and Western New York. That's why when people move out of Buffalo for personal or professional reasons, they yearn for all the things that they loved about Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things To Do In Buffalo When Facebook Goes Down

Many people across Western New York found themselves with a lot of extra time on their hands yesterday afternoon when Facebook and Instagram were down to server issues. So instead of spending hours looking on their phones or on the computer, people had to go out and do things. The good news is that here in Western New York there are always plenty of things to do on any given day.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Warmer Than Normal Weather Expected This Week In WNY

As you continue to put up the Halloween decorations this week, make sure to keep your shorts around. We are expected to see a major warm-up across Western New York later this week. Starting on Thursday we could see high temperatures that are nearly 10 degrees above the average for October in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Holidays Only Exist In Western New York

People in Western New York love to party and love to celebrate and are always looking for a reason to hang out with family and friends. Of course, we all know the major holidays that everyone celebrates. New Year's Eve, Christmas, Fourth of July. Those days you can look anywhere in the country and find people celebrating and having a party.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Do You Remember These 5 Notorious Buffalo Neighborhoods?

Growing up in Buffalo back in the early 80s, even into the 90s, there were neighborhoods that were popular for different reasons. There was a time back in the 80s when street gangs were very popular. Most gangs back in the day were made of people from the different hoods that they lived in. The crazy thing is, in some cases, you were automatically put in a gang because you grew up in that hood, in other cases, you had to actually become a member through a process. Another reason why these neighborhoods were so popular, they were known for having the most people in them in some cases. These places were not only popular because of street gangs, but some of them were known for other things as well, some good and some bad. A few of the neighborhoods were known for hosting big house parties and having nice corner bars, which is still a big deal in Buffalo to this day.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 10 Worst Suburbs of Buffalo [List]

These are the worst suburbs in Western New York. The list is based on criteria like unemployment, property values, and income levels. For reference, the national poverty rate in 2020 was 11.4 percent and the median income was $41,535, according to the U.S. Census. According to Zillow,. The typical home...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bid On Autographed Bills Items For A Great Cause

If you are looking for a unique gift to give this Holiday season, you can find it with the ECMC Fall/Winter online auction. The auction kicked off today will be open until Thursday afternoon. It has a wide array of items up for grabs to make for a perfect holiday present or a gift for yourself.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Enjoy a Night of Halloween Fun at Boo Bash at the Buffalo Zoo

If you're looking for an adult Halloween party, Boo Bash is happening soon. Hosted by the Buffalo Zoo, it takes place on October 8, 9, and 10 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Tickets are $75 per adult and "designated driver" tickets are $40 per adult. You must be 21 years old or older to attend Boo Bash - no children will be allowed to enter. Each ticket includes access to seven food tastings and five full-size cocktails, as well as entertainment. There will be select indoor exhibits open during Boo Bash. Costumes are optional.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Way You Make Phone Calls In WNY Is Changing

This weekend would be a great weekend to go thru your contacts on your phone and start updating them. Coming up later this month on October 24th, Western New York will transition into 10 digit calling, which means anytime you make a phone call you will have to include the area code. So if you live in Hamburgh and are calling someone in Clarence, you will have to dial 716 and then their phone number.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

