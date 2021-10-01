CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn Rural High school students celebrate homecoming with parade and pep rally

By Keith Horinek
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High school students celebrated homecoming on Friday with a pep assembly and parade.

“We are really excited to be able to have our normal actovoties this year. We will begin with our parade and culminate with our tailgate and then the game tonight.” Kelly Younger, WRHS.

This year’s homecoming theme is “Las Vegas”.

The 3-1 Washburn Junior Blues host Emporia High Friday night at Bowen-Glaze Stadium for their 2021 homecoming.

