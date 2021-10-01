Masakan Brings Malaysian Dishes and a Family Tradition to the Seattle Pop-up Scene
Compared to other Asian American restaurants in Seattle, Malaysian establishments are vastly underrepresented; in fact, the Seattle area has only three Malaysian restaurants, and two of them are on the Eastside. It wasn’t until Safira Ezani and her mother Masitah Hamzah started their pop-up Masakan in 2020 that they discovered pockets of Malay (Malaysian and close geographic neighbors Singapore and Indonesia) communities throughout the area.seattle.eater.com
