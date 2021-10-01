CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Masakan Brings Malaysian Dishes and a Family Tradition to the Seattle Pop-up Scene

By Mark Van Streefkerk
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared to other Asian American restaurants in Seattle, Malaysian establishments are vastly underrepresented; in fact, the Seattle area has only three Malaysian restaurants, and two of them are on the Eastside. It wasn’t until Safira Ezani and her mother Masitah Hamzah started their pop-up Masakan in 2020 that they discovered pockets of Malay (Malaysian and close geographic neighbors Singapore and Indonesia) communities throughout the area.

seattle.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Restaurants#Food Drink#A Family Tradition#Malaysians#Southeast Asian American#South American#Cafe Avole#Ethiopian
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy