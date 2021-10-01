CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans’ Julio Jones, A.J. Brown To Miss Time

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY: The Titans will not have their top receivers available against the Jets. They ruled out Brown and Jones for Week 4. Neither player practiced this week. Jones, one of the greatest receivers of his generation, set Falcons franchise records in receptions (848) and receiving yards (12,896). On top of that, his 60 receiving touchdowns trailed only Roddy White‘s 63. He’s already given the Titans one vintage performance, a six-catch, 128-yard outing against the Seahawks in Week 2. Through three games, Jones has notched 12 catches for 204 yards.

