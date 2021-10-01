CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Friday but still ended with their worst weekly decline since February. The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy. Airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activites had some of the biggest gains.

