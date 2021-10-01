Flood Advisory issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-01 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Southeastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, Weslaco, San Benito, Mercedes, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Progreso, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, South Padre Island, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, La Villa, Palm Valley, Los Indios, Laureles, Olmito, La Paloma, Arroyo City and Cameron Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.