CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron, Hidalgo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Cameron County in deep south Texas Southeastern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas Southeastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, Weslaco, San Benito, Mercedes, La Feria, Los Fresnos, Progreso, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, South Padre Island, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, La Villa, Palm Valley, Los Indios, Laureles, Olmito, La Paloma, Arroyo City and Cameron Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children and stokes divisions. During a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing,...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Villa, TX
City
Los Indios, TX
City
Cameron, TX
City
Los Fresnos, TX
County
Hidalgo County, TX
City
Cameron Park, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Benito, TX
City
Progreso, TX
City
Hidalgo, TX
City
La Feria, TX
City
Rancho Viejo, TX
City
Palm Valley, TX
City
Rio Hondo, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Santa Rosa, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy