Special Weather Statement issued for De Baca County by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-01 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: De Baca County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL DE BACA COUNTY THROUGH 315 PM MDT At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Yeso, or 14 miles southwest of Fort Sumner, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central De Baca County. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 314 and 317. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
