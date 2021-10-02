Larry June & Cardo Talk Their Organic Friendship and Work Ethic: 'We Just Getting Started, For Real'

When it comes to analyzing the most interesting men in the world, the Dos Equis man has nothing on rapper Larry June, who is universally regarded as one of the more intriguing figures across the genre’s landscape today. How many people do you know can congregate with hustlers after a day of cruising around town on their bicycle? Or make the transition from peddling illegal goods to diversifying their portfolio off the strength of tea bags and tapioca balls? Well, both scenarios apply to the Bay Area rep, who has spent the better part of the last decade carving out...

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO